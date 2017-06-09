Charlie Puth has premiered the acoustic version of his banger ‘Attention,’ and fans are freaking out over this epic new version. Listen to the gorgeous, stripped-down song right here!

Charlie Puth, 25, has gotten our attention (sorry) once again with a new, acoustic version of his hit single. He released on June 9, and it’s an amazing start to the weekend, to say the least. Listen to the acoustic “Attention” above, and try not to lose it at the perfection of his voice! Fans went wild when the song originally debuted, because the lyrics appear to be intended for Bella Thorne, who as we know is the Queen of Attention. Charlie hasn’t confirmed who the song is actually about, but it’s fun to speculate.

Charlie is heading out on tour with Shawn Mendes soon, and though he’s likely to play the studio version of the song during his live show, we’re hoping that Charlie does the acoustic one live at some point. We’ll keep our fingers crossed! He’ll also be performing “Attention” on the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series on June 30, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for that special show.

The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer is currently in London, where he’ll be performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium tomorrow, June 10. “Hello I haven’t slept in days and I think I’m starting to become a crazy person………..HI LONDON!!!!” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a funny video of his sleepy face. Love it!

