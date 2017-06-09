Rihanna, Jay Z & The Other Top Celebs Cheering For The Warriors & Cavaliers In The NBA Finals

All or nothing! Rihanna, Jay Z, and several other A-list celebs are getting in the team spirit for the NBA Finals, cheering for the Warriors or Cavaliers as they face off for the coveted trophy. Check out all of the famous faces that showed up for the big games!

The Golden State Warriors are only one game away from sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but that doesn’t mean the stars aren’t coming out to show their support! The teams will be giving it their all during game 4 of the Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Ohio on June 9. Khloe Kardashian, 32, jetted off to her beau’s lake house only one day prior, with her famous family members tagging along to cheer on Tristan Thompson, 26. The reality star previously made him Cavs themed cookies, proving yet again that she’s going the extra mile for the special occasion!

Rihanna, 29, caused a stir when she stepped out for the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on June 1. ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy hilariously lost his focus when she arrived, looking hot to trot in a cleavage-baring black top and oversized jacket. “I don’t about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me,” he said. “Are you kidding me!?” RiRi is a LeBron James, 32, superfan and she was surrounded by A-list stars while sitting court side at the game, including Jay Z, 47, and comedian Kevin Hart, 37.

Despite the Cavs losing to the Warriors, 113-91, in Game 1, Rihanna defended King James to the fullest! When someone heckled her, the Barbadian beauty responded, “It doesn’t matter, b***h, and the King is still the King!” New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 38, also arrived with his family and they were all smiles! Most recently, Odell Beckham Jr., 24, showed up to the NBA Finals on June 4, looking psyched to watch the action unfold.

As we previously reported, “LeBron doesn’t want to get swept, doesn’t want to lose at home and still believes he can win the NBA Championship,” a source close to the Cavs EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Luckily, he’ll have plenty of support from his biggest fans! Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry, 28, will definitely be cheering on her husband Stephen Curry, 29, who is hoping the Warriors walk away with the coveted golden trophy tonight!

