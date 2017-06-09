Theresa May To Stay On As Prime Minister After Losing Majority In British Election

She lost the British election, but Theresa May will stay the acting prime minister of Britain thanks to Queen Elizabeth II. Details inside.

Theresa May, 60, will remain the prime minister of Britain despite losing the majority in the election she called for on Friday, June 9. This decision was made by Queen Elizabeth II, with support from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. Theresa met with the Queen after the disastrous election results, where they reportedly discussed forming a new government to help Britain make its exit from the European Union. The exit talks are set to happen on June 19.

“I have just been to see her majesty, the queen, and I will now form a government,” Theresa told the press while standing outside of 10 Downing. “A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country. This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European union. It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London, cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all those who support it, and giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe.”

To conclude her speech, Theresa promised that the government will deliver what the people voted for in June 2016. “This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country, securing a new partnership with the EU, which guarantees our longterm prosperity,” Theresa said. “That’s what people voted for last June. That’s what we will deliver. Now, lets get to work.”

