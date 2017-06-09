Theresa May To Stay On As Prime Minister After Losing Majority In British Election

She lost the British election, but Theresa May will stay the acting prime minister of Britain thanks to Queen Elizabeth II. Details inside.

Theresa May, 60, will remain the prime minister of Britain despite losing the election she called for on Friday, June 9. This decision was made by Queen Elizabeth II, with support from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. Theresa met with the Queen after the disastrous election results, where they reportedly discussed forming a new government to help Britain make its exit from the European Union. The exit is set to happen on June 19.

