British Election 2017: Theresa May Loses Majority In Backfire Election

The past year has been a tumultuous era for British politics. After the Brexit movement and the horrific ISIS attacks on Manchester and London, the United Kingdom still has not come to agreement on who should run the country as Prime Minister. The results came in on June 9 after Theresa May, leader of the Conservative Party, called for the snap election. Neither Theresa or the Labor Party’s Jeremy Corbyn were able to secure the country’s majority votes, which has resulted in a “hung Parliament,” meaning no political party has control of the majority in Parliament.

Leading into the polls, May and Corbyn stood at the head of the pack. Both parties previously committed to enacting Brexit but offered different perspectives and priorities. Local journalists called it the “hard” or “soft” plans. The “hard” Brexit would reportedly entail the UK leaving the European Union’s single market, which means the free movement of goods and services within the inner circle would come to a halt. A “soft” Brexit would still mean Britain leaves the EU, but the government would have access to the market and allow some extent of free movement, according to CNN.

Across the pond in the UK, the Prime Minister is the leader of the party able to form a government and they need at least 326 seats to win, meaning the majority of the House of Commons has to vote in their favor.

