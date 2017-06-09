Brad Pitt rocked it out on the New York City red carpet! The actor looked super relaxed for the ‘Okja’ movie premiere in a sexy grey suit. Are you just thrilled to see Brad doing so well?

Brad Pitt has been nailing it with his style choices lately! The 53 year-old single actor was super put together and smiling at the New York City premiere of Okja on Thursday, June 8. He looked dapper and totally handsome in a grey suit with a simple white button-down shirt and spiffy brown dress shoes. He seemed super pumped to see the movie hitting the big screens after it got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival at the end of May. Brad served as executive producer on the movie about animals rights, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton, and Lily Collins.

Brad’s new clean lifestyle has definitely been agreeing with him! We’ve been totally loving the goatee and styled hair that he’s been sporting lately too. It totally looked great with his hot motorcycle jacket and rugged jeans that he wore at the El Rey concert venue on June 7. Brad was seen sipping only on water and energy drinks during the show. He admitted that he hadn’t been taking care of himself and opened up in his interview with GQ in May. “[For] me, personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff [a marijuana-tobacco cigarette], or something,” he told the mag.

Brad has reportedly been working really hard to turn things around after his heartbreaking split from Angelina Jolie, 42, last year. The former it-couple reportedly decided that they had to put their issues aside to really be there for their six kids Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. “Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Brad’s suited up look? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!