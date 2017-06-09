‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2: What It Will Take For Reese Witherspoon & Nicole Kidman To Return

There may be a second season on the horizon! Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are in talks to possibly reprise their memorable roles in a potential season 2 of HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ — but just what will it take to get them to say ‘yes’?

With a ton of television series being cancelled this year, it’s hard to remain hopeful about a season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies…until now that is! The popular show’s main stars, Reese Witherspoon, 41, and Nicole Kidman, 49, are apparently in talks to return for another season according to Indiewire.com. The report about HBO entertainment president Casey Bloys and the tell-all panel at the ATX Festival revealed the current status of the series. In addition to Casey, the informative panel featured Showtime programming president, Gary Levine and NBC entertainment president, Jennifer Stalke. Together, the group discussed what it takes to save a TV show such as Big Little Lies and what will have to happen for Reese and Nicole to return. See fun and memorable photos from Big Little Lies here!

Shows tend to still be in danger of being cancelled if they’re “upside down financially, not galvanizing passion, and the showrunner is struggling with their vision. Are people talking about the show? Are you losing the passionate fans, or were they never there? It’s often heartbreaking but you have to cut bait,” Jennifer said. Casey continued the discussion with talk about Big Little Lies and the network’s original intention to only film one season. However, he confirmed that Liane Moriarty, the author of source material, is coming up with ideas for another season. “It has to be good, the bar is pretty high,” he emphasized. “[The stars] will only do something if it rises [to the occasion].”

Reese made headlines on May 7 and had people wondering about another season when she posted a cryptic photo of herself with her Big Little Lies co-stars Nicole and Laura Dern, 50. The caption for the photo read “Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies…working on some new lies.” The series gained quick popularity after airing and had a lot to be proud of so it’s no surprise that a season 2 may be under wraps. Here’s to hoping we hear more soon!

