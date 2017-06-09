Bernice Burgos Sending Chris Brown Racy Videos After Splitting With T.I.: Will They Date?

She’s not holding back! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Bernice Burgos has been secretly sending sexy videos to Chris Brown after her dramatic break up with T.I. So does this mean they are going to date?

There’s no need to wallow in sorrow! Bernice Burgos, 37, has apparently been busy privately sending provocative videos to singer Chris Brown, 28, after her recent tumultuous split with rapper T.I., 36, a friend of the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The model has had to deal with some stressful times since her former lover allegedly got closer with his ex Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, during their relationship but it seems she may just be ready to move on and have some fun. “Bernice has been secretly flirting with Chris for a while. At first it was just cute messages here and there but now that she’s mad at T.I. she’s taken it up a notch. She’s started sending him really sexy videos. Nothing X-rated because she knows better than that but definitely more extreme than she’d ever post online,” our source revealed.

“Chris loves that she’s got all these sexy females around her so she plays that up for him too and sends him pics of them getting touchy feely,” the source continues. “She makes it seem like she’s down to share. The funny thing is she’s actually not into sharing at all. That’s exactly why she’s mad at T.I. right now.” Well good for her! If T.I. is going to play games going back and forth between Bernice and Tiny she has every right to put her foot down and move on.

Bernice made headlines and first sparked rumors of a break up with T.I. when she took to Instagram to go on a furious rant. Despite the constant speculation about her love life, the beauty has been able to go out and flaunt her great body for the cameras. She may have unintentionally been caught up in the Tiny and T.I. drama but we’re glad that the star seems to be moving on and gaining the happiness she deserves!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bernice sending sexy videos to Chris? Tell us now!