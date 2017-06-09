Bernice Burgos Leans On Her ‘Girls’ Amidst Rumors T.I. Dumped Her — New Pic

Aww! Just hours after Bernice Burgos hinted that she may have broken up with T.I., she posted a picture of herself leaning on her girlfriends. Could they be giving her the support she needs during this difficult time? See the pic here.

Breakups are never easy, which is why it’s always nice when you have friends to lean on during those tough times. And now that Bernice Burgos appears to be single again — she hinted at a breakup with T.I. on Instagram June 8 — she’s doing just that. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself spending time with her girls. “My Girls💕 @graciii3 @laniblair @maggiecarrie,” she captioned the picture of the four girls curled up on a couch together.

Bernice smiled for the photo, but just hours earlier, she posted a heated message on Instagram, which leads us to believe she and T.I. have parted ways. “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas?” she wrote. “Whether it’s a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…” Fans suspect T.I. may have been the one who dumped her. And if that’s true, we’re happy to see her spending quality time with her girlfriends.

Plus, maybe Bernice and T.I.’s split is for the best. Just days before their alleged split, T.I.’s ex, Tiny, sat down for an interview and revealed she and T.I. are constantly on and off, “like a roller coaster.” Doesn’t sound like the healthiest man for Bernice to be dating.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Bernice Burgos and T.I. broke up? Tell us how you feel below.