Bernice Burgos Furious With T.I. For Lying To Her About How Close He Still Is To Tiny

Uh-oh! T.I.’s relationship with Bernice Burgos may be done for good after she found out that he and his ex, Tiny, have been chatting on the DL! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Bernice is ready to move on, and you’ve got to see who she’s been eyeing up!

Bernice Burgos, doesn’t play games when it comes to her heart. After she found out that her man, T.I., 36, has been pulling double duty between her and his ex, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, she was pissed! “Bernice had no idea T.I. was still seeing Tiny the way he is,” a friend of Bernice’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He totally lied to her and she’s not taking it well,” her friend said. Ultimately, “Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.” Yikes.

Although Bernice is furious and clearly hurt by T.I. [hence her Instagram rant], she knows her worth. “Bernice knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she’s ready to find a new man,” her friend admitted. Damn Bernice, you move fast, girl! And, get this tea — Bernice has got her sights set on none other than, Chris Brown, 28! She must really love music…

Bernice is looking to replace T.I. with Breezy, because she feels like he strung her along to mend his broken heart after splitting with Tiny. So, what better way to get back at a “player” than moving on to a younger version of him, right? Well, that seems to be Bernice’s strategy. But, the questions is, will she get a reaction out of T.I.?

Time will tell if Tip will speak up, but he may be occupied with his lingering feelings for Tiny. Although he accepted Tiny’s divorce docs at the end of April 2017 [which she originally filed in Dec. 2016], he just can’t get over her. And, he keeps trying to chat with Tiny, because he can’t stand to see her move on, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “If he even thinks about her with another man it drives him insane,” the source shared. While Tiny’s been trying to focus on her own life, it’s been driving Tip crazy. Come on Tip, you know what they say? — “You can’t have your cake and eat it too!”

To make matters worse [for Bernice], Tiny has even admitted that she and her ex have been getting closer amidst their split. “We are back talking now and that was really mistake, I don’t know how that started happening,” she said on Jules UnCut on June 6. “He always does that, he finds a way to get in a call and then we start talking again.” Wow.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Tip’s next move will be, OR should be?