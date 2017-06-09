She’s sultry, domineering, and incredibly creepy! The first trailer for Bella Thorne’s new crazy film ‘You Get Me’, in which she plays an intense stalkerish ex-lover, was finally released and we have your first look here.

We’re feeling a little uneasy. Bella Thorne, 19, shows a bit of her wild side and makes everyone uncomfortable in the two minute trailer for her new dramatic Netflix film, You Get Me. The young actress plays a very disturbing character who decides to do anything and we mean anything she can to get close to an ex-boyfriend. The interesting flick was directed by Brent Bonacorso and co-stars Halston Sage, 24, who plays Ali and Taylor John Smith, 22 who plays Tyler. See some of Bella’s raciest pics here!

In the trailer, Bella’s character, Holly can be seen meeting Tyler outside in her convertible right after Ali broke up with him. “You look like you’re having a great night,” she teasingly says and invites him to join her after finding out he’s been dumped. The new and exciting duo are then shown having the time of their lives nightclubbing and engaging in passionate sex before Holly suggests, “Maybe I should just move to L.A.” “Maybe you should,” Tyler replies. Shortly after, it appears things have changed when Tyler decides to get back with Ali yet Holly still won’t go away. Instead, she tries to remain close to him and starts going to his school and befriending his friends, including Ali. After attempting to kiss him privately, Tyler tells Holly he can’t be with her. In the closing montage, things get out of control when Ali is seen taped to a chair while another friend is suffocated with a plastic bag and another has a seizure. In the final scene, Holly pulls a knife on Tyler and walks around with a gun. “I got something for ya,” she disturbingly says.

Bella sure knows how to captivate her audience both in her career and personal life! Her new film is quite a contrast to her early days with Disney Channel’s Shake It Up! and her recent activity has been anything but G rated. The sexy star made headlines in Cannes when she had a brief but intense fling with Scott Disick, 34, and now she seems to be getting close to former flame Gregg Sulkin, 25. We have to admit that the girl knows how to keep everyone intrigued!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch Bella in You Get Me? Let us know!