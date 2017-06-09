Bella Hadid Spills Secrets About How She Maintains Her Amazing Figure: Diet & Fitness Routine

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid has the most incredible body & she finally shared her secrets about her diet & fitness routine & it’s amazing. You have to hear about her routine!

Bella Hadid, 20, has such an amazing body and we constantly wonder how she maintains it, considering we always see her snapping photos eating pizza, donuts, and so much more. Well, she finally revealed what her secrets are and you’ll be totally surprised. With the launch of her newest campaign Nike Cortez, E! News spoke to Bella at the Nike Cortez launch event at Nike The Grove in LA recently, where the supermodel dished about everything from her diet to working out.

Bella explained that when she works out, she doesn’t want it to be relaxing, she wants to go hard and push her limits. “When I work out I love to work out. I train and I work out hard for two hours,” said Bella. “I don’t like to do the whole yoga thing. I think yoga is calming and it’s amazing, but if I am going to go for it I am going to go hard.”

The supermodel also when on to say, she doesn’t live, breathe, workout. “I wouldn’t say I get out of bed and I am like, ‘I am going to go work out!’ but when I get to the gym—rock and roll.” As for if it’s true that models don’t eat, Bella said it’s so not true, “You saw me shove a donut…in my mouth. I didn’t think anyone was watching!” Well, we were watching, Bella, and it was hilarious! We love that Bella is so down to earth and has no shame binge eating junk food just like us. As long as you maintain a regularly normal healthy diet and workout, you’re good to go.

What do you guys think of Bella’s diet & fitness routine?