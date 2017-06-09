Bella Hadid tried to cover up for a high fashion meeting in Paris, but her nipples were totally out in her sheer top! Did the model make a huge mistake by going braless?

Bella Hadid looked as chic as ever when she took to the Paris streets to go to a meeting with Dior on Friday, June 9. The model might have showed off a bit more of her assets than she planned after going braless in a black turtleneck. The 20 year-old’s nipples were on full display in the sunlight! Whoops! Bella totally handled it like a pro and strutted right into the Dior headquarters looking every inch a supermodel. She complimented her black turtle neck with a simple high-waisted white skirt, heeled sandals with straps that wrapped around her legs.

Bella accessorized her outfit perfectly with a snakeskin handbag, frameless black sunglasses, and golden hoop earrings. She kept her hair slicked back in a ponytail away from her face and wore minimal makeup. We cannot wait to see what Bella and Dior could have planned together! Her Dior Addict Lip Tattoo commercial was totally adorable! “The color is so strong. Like an ink. It’s hard to decide which one. I love them all. I’m gonna go for the cherry. It’s supernatural, like my lips but better. It lasts for hours,” Bella told viewers.

She was been totally knocking it out of the park professionally and romantically. Bella has reportedly been absolutely smitten with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, 27. “Bella hasn’t felt this attracted to someone since she broke up with Abel [Tesfaye], and she’s super psyched that she’s met somebody that she fancies at last,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. Bella reportedly really wanted to allow herself time to heal after her heartbreaking split from The Weeknd, 27, but she reportedly has been thinking Anthony might be the guy for her! “Bella wanted to take her time and mend her heart fully before allowing herself to have feelings for a man again, and it seems that she’s finally there. Anthony is hot, smart, successful, funny, and single—the perfect combination,” the source said.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s Paris look? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!