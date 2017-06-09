You didn’t think they were going to leave that quickly, did you? Yes, the Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency into 2018, and we’re shook. Watch the epic June 9 video announcement from the band, and find out how to get tix!

Backstreet Boys — AKA Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson — have added fifteen new dates to their “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” residency in Las Vegas, NV, and it’s Christmas in June. “It’s happening! We’re not leaving Vegas yet. We’re sticking around ’till 2018,” the guys said in an announcement clip on Twitter (below.) The show happens at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood, and now the following dates have been added: November 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18; January 31; and February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17. Yess!

The band revealed in a new interview that everyone was on board immediately when it came to extending the residency. “We are definitely excited to say we’ve extended our residency,” Howie told PEOPLE. “We’ve been off to a great run! It just feels great to continue this on and hopefully, make this into a longterm residency,” he added. “If you would have asked us this 10 years ago, we would’ve been like, ‘Vegas? That’s where people go who want to retire,’” he also joked. Love it!

Kevin also explained that their Vegas residency has actually been “convenient” for them. “We’re all fathers now,” he said. “It’s just really convenient for us to be with our families…we’re doing three shows a week,” he added. “We’re not on a plane or on a bus every day going to a new city, to a new arena, to another hotel, to another airport. It’s just a lot easier … and [it’s] so fun for us, so that’s a plus.” Love it!

This is how we thank you in a different way, come on…#BSBVEGAS NEW DATES ADDED! Nov '17, Jan + Feb '18! https://t.co/GV07Ta9CAh pic.twitter.com/AXeecDaKyi — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 9, 2017

