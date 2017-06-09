Ayesha Curry: Why She’s Stayed Silent During The NBA Finals & Let Steph’s Plays Do the Talking

Where are you, Ayesha Curry? Stephen Curry’s supportive wife was super active on Twitter during the 2016 NBA Finals, but she’s been radio silent this year while they battle the Cavs again. An insider gives HollywoodLife.com the reason why, here!

The NBA Finals may very well end on June 9, and Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry, 28, hasn’t said anything about it! That’s slightly disappointing considering how epic her tweets about the playoffs were in 2016. So why isn’t she doing the same now? Is is because she got in a bit of hot water for claiming the game was rigged last year? A source gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details. See pics of Ayesha, here!

“Ayesha has been incredibly quiet during the playoffs and the finals,” the inside explained. “She took a lot of abuse when she went off on the refs and Cavs fans during the 2016 finals. This year she was determined to be chill and let Steph and the Warriors play do all the talking.” But don’t worry, Steph still has Ayesha’s encouragement! “She’s been supporting Steph lovingly and quietly.” Clearly it’s working, the Warriors have swept the Finals so far!

Ayesha is also a busy woman, and she doesn’t need any bad publicity for her own career. “Not to mention she’s got a lot on her own plate with her cooking show!” said the source. “She loves how the Warriors are taking care of business and feels no need to say a thing.” Yas queen! Of course, that could all change if the Cavaliers came back and won. We’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ayesha will tweet at all before the end of the Finals? Let us know!