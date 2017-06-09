Ariel Winter Fires Back After Mom Disses Her Style Choices: ‘You Lie Consistently’

Ariel Winter is not letting her her mother get away with talking to the press about her daughter’s decisions! The ‘Modern Family’ star fired back at her estranged mom in an honest tweet.

Ariel Winter, 19, has always had a publicly tumultuous relationship with her estranged mother, Chrisoula Workman. Ariel became emancipated from her mother in 2015, but she Crystal still feels like she has a say in what Ariel does and how she acts. After Crystal shared her thoughts about her daughter’s behavior and even her wardrobe to InTouch Weekly, Ariel fired back with an emotional, honest tweet that reclaimed her absolute independence. “What’s sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I’m doing just fine. Toxic,” Ariel wrote on Twitter on June 7th.

In the latest issue of the magazine, Chrisoula told her side of the custody battle that occurred in 2015, while simultaneously dissing Ariel’s wardrobe choices. “She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary,” she told the mag. “Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.” Ariel does happen to be smart, beautiful and talented as her mother pointed out, but she’s also a role model for women everywhere because she is unapologetically herself.

Following her mother’s comments, Ariel also took to Instagram to post a powerful illustration of a woman lifting her skirt up with a list of derogatory terms and assumptions about women written down her leg. Each word is crossed off and the picture reads, “Someone that can do what the fuck ever they want with their body because skirt length does not correlate to how sexually available that person is regardless of how society teaches that we should be ashamed of our bodies.” Ariel captioned the post, “#yourbodyisYOURS.”

In addition to her mom, Ariel has faced a number of body-shamers and haters who comment on how she dresses, her weight or her cleavage. Still, Ariel has taken the high-road and continues to do whatever she wants. Go girl!

