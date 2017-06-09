Angelina Jolie Spoils Her Kids With 100ft Slide To Pool In Backyard — See Pic

We can’t think of anything more fun than a 100ft water slide leading to a crystal clear pool, which is why we’re SUPER jealous of Angelina Jolie’s kids right now! The actress added the cool new feature to her mansion’s back yard on June 9, and the pics are wild!

If Angelina Jolie’s kids are sad at all about her divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, she’s made the ultimate move to cheer them up! On June 9, pics surfaced of a massive 100ft Fun Air water slide installed at her $25 million mansion in Los Angeles. The huge track goes down a grassy hill in the back yard and ends in their gorgeous pool. It looks like the most fun EVER! It may be big, but still looks safe for the younger Jolie-Pitts, since it has guard rails on the sides. See the wild pic for yourself, here!

The slide looks a little out-of-place next to the historic mansion. It certainly sticks out on the manicured lawn, but we’re sure the family fun is worth it! A source told HollywoodLife.com that the kids were a little sad that their dad Brad doesn’t live with them anymore, especially while planning a birthday celebration for Angie. What better way to take their minds off of it than with the huge slide?

Angelina seems to be trying hard to keep her kids happy lately by spoiling them with lots of fun. On June 3 she took them out roller skating and bought them candy! What more could a kid want? Keep up the good work, Angie!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the huge water slide installed at Angelina's historic mansion?