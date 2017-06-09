Seven years after she publicly retired from acting at the age of 24, Amanda Bynes confirmed that she’s returning to the profession that made her a household name. Find out her plans to work on television again here!

Amanda Bynes, 31, sat down with Good Morning America for her first interview in FOUR years on June 8, and she had some exciting news to share with her fans. “I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” the former Nickelodeon star admitted. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.” Her exact plans were not revealed, and it’s unclear if she actually has anything booked yet, but luckily, she still has her backup plan keeping her busy at the moment.

“I’ve been going to school lately, fashion school,” Amanda, who’s been attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising since 2014, explained. “I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future.” In the GMA interview, the 31-year-old also revealed that she is almost three years sober. Her attorney, Tamar Arminak, confirmed that Amanda has been complying with the conditions of her probation after a DUI and two alleged hit-and-runs.

After appearing in 2010’s Easy A, Amanda took to Twitter to announce her retirement from acting. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she wrote. “If I don’t love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don’t love acting anymore, so I’ve stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire but you heard it here first I’ve #retired.”

Things spiraled out of control for Amanda over the next several years. After a series of arrests, bizarre behavior, and troubling Twitter tirades, the actress was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in July 2013. She was hospitalized, and eventually, the judge agreed to extend the hold and grant her parents temporary conservatorship. At the end of Sept. 2013, she was transferred to a private facility, then released in Dec. 2013. However, she was hospitalized on another psychiatric hold again from Oct. 10-30 2014. Since then, with the help of her parents, Amanda seems to have turned her life around.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to learn Amanda is returning to acting?!