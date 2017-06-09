Are you listening, Drake? More than four years after Amanda Bynes tweeted that she wanted the rapper to murder her vagina, she’s finally explaining herself — and it seems like she’s kind of still down to hook up with Drizzy!

Twitter was sent into a frenzy on March 21, 2013, when Amanda Bynes, 31, shockingly wrote, “I want @drake to murder my vagina.” The raunchy tweet was the talk of the Internet for weeks, adding to a long list of bizarre behavior exhibited by Amanda that year. Now, the former Nickelodeon star is three years sober, and in her first interview in FOUR years, she’s telling the story behind the tweet. “I actually wasn’t being insincere,” she admits to HollyScoop. “I was like saying…murder my vagina. I was serious, but I was also on drugs. So that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it man!’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious. He’s hot!”

In the Q&A, she confirms that the tweet blatantly meant ‘F*** me Drake.’ Back in 2013, fans were confused about how she actually felt about the rapper, though, because just a few weeks after the infamous tweet, she started constantly talking about how ugly he was. By August of that year, the rapper was highly concerned about what was being said. “I don’t even know who that is doing that or what that’s about,” he admitted at the time, in an interview with XXL magazine. “If that is her, I guess it’s a little weird and disturbing.”

In July 2013, after months of this strange behavior, Amanda was committed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, and spent time in the hospital and in treatment for the remainder of that year. She did another stint in treatment in 2014, but since then, she seems to really have gotten her life together. While remaining sober and obeying her probation, Amanda has been taking classes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and now, she says she has big plans to return to acting. We can’t wait!

