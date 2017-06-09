Baby Miraculously Lives After Being Abandoned In Jonas Brothers Backpack In 103 Degree Heat

Talk about a real-life miracle! After being left in a Jonas Brothers backpack — in wicked Arizona heat no less — a newborn baby girl survived thanks to good samaritans. Even wilder, the ‘beautiful’ child still had her umbilical cord attached, as police suspect she was abandoned just moments after being born!

A newborn girl was miraculously found alive after being left wrapped inside a blanket, placed in a Jonas Brothers backpack, and abandoned in an Arizona parking lot on June 4. A passer-by ended up finding the children’s backpack, which was placed inside a shopping cart outside a grocery store, and discovered there was a live baby inside, according to AZFamily.com. At the time, it was a whopping 103 degrees outside. The good samaritan immediately alerted the store manager, who proceeded to call 911. On the phone, the manager told the dispatcher the little girl was “beautiful” when asked if she appeared injured.

While on the phone with police, the child could be heard crying and gurgling in the background, according to a 911 call obtained by Inside Edition. Then, shockingly, the caller told authorities that part of the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached. “Oh my goodness,” the voice said. “The baby was just barely born right now.” After police arrived, they took the newborn to a hospital where she was said to be in good health — thank goodness! Police are still working to identify the child and find out who left her in the parking lot. As of right now, she’s in foster care, reports the Phoenix station KSAZ.

Although the baby was left just 50 feet from a fire station, which is a safe haven for people to leave babies, the person who abandoned the baby will most likely still face criminal charges because they didn’t actually drop the child off AT the station. “There’s a certain amount of frustration that all they had to do was walk 50 feet away to the fire station, give us the child, no questions asked. We’d have taken care of that baby,” assistant chief for the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Paul Nies said.

Tempe Police release new picture of abandoned baby girl. The backpack held this baby. @FOX10Phoenix @TempePolice pic.twitter.com/gnltGiaLD4 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 7, 2017

Arizona state law states that parents who surrender an unharmed newborn within 72 hours of birth to a Safe Haven provider will not face criminal charges. Right now the police are asking anyone who may have information about the child or her parents to call 480-350-8311.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you amazed the baby girl survived? Please send your well-wishes to the precious infant.