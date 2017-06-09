What the heck?! Jennie Garth sent fans running for a bucket on June 9 when she revealed that Tori Spelling ate MAGGOTS on the set of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ HUH?! Was it a weird retro diet trend, a mistake, or a savage prank? Find out, here!

Jennie Garth, 45, and Tori Spelling, 44, have been best friends for decades. You know what that means, right? They have the BEST dirt on each other! Jennie shared a super embarrassing slash disgusting story about her bestie with UsWeekly on June 9, revealing that Tori actually ate maggots! So why would she do such a thing? Turns out it was just a gross mistake back on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210. Gag!

When asked how much money the cast spent eating at The Peach Pit, Jennie revealed that they got all the food “for free.” Of course, it wasn’t meant to be eaten, just look good on TV. “They would bring it in and put it on those plates, and then spray it sometimes with this weird shellac. And they’d say “don’t eat that!” and of course we would.” Hey, YOU try telling a bunch of teenagers not to eat delicious-looking food. However, it backfired when Tori bit into something she did NOT sign up for. See pics of the 90210 cast reunion, here!

“One time in the gumball machine, I remember Tori was eating them, we looked in the glass canister and it was full of maggots!” said Jannie. Ew, ew, EW! We can only imagine Tori’s reaction. Luckily, Jennie revealed that no one ever got sick from eating anything on set; bugs, weird sprays, and all. Thank goodness! Watch the gross story, plus more insider info about 90201, below:

