‘Orange Is The New Black,’ ’13 Reasons Why’ & More: Which Binge-Worthy Show Is Perfect For You?

Spoiler alert! With so many new TV series and seasons to choose from on streaming services we know you want to start binging one right now, but there are just too many to choose from! What is a TV fanatic to do? Check out our quiz see which show is perfect for you!

With Netflix’s Orange is the New Black‘s fifth season coming our way on Friday, June 9, fans of Litchfield Penitentiary are gearing up for a weekend full of nothing but binge-watching. But what if the prison life isn’t your jam? Well, you’re actually in luck because there are about a million amazing shows on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu right now. However, that begs the question — what do I watch? When it comes to the best binge-able show everyone has an opinion on which one reigns supreme, but it is actually a very personal choice that only you can make. So, we’ve made a quiz to help you find the one that is the right fit for YOU.

Are you going to be moved by the powerful messages in 13 Reasons Why or would you rather be creeped out by The Handmaid’s Tale? Have you thought about pondering the same random topics Master of None waxes on about or do you want to be annoyed by the world with Difficult People? Are you excited to laugh your butt off during Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or watch despicable politicians run America in House of Cards (unless that last one hits a little too close to home for you). Click here to see pics of 13 Reasons Why.

We can promise you that this quiz will steer you in the right direction, but be forewarned: binging is no joke. Promise us you will take regular breaks, eat some food and get your beauty sleep! Otherwise, you have our blessing to binge your next favorite show until you need to come back here to find another!

HollywoodLifers, which binge-worthy show did you get? Will you be watching it? Give us all your thoughts below!