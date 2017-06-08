USA Vs. Trinidad & Tobago Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

Goooooal! It’s time for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification again and on June 8, the USA battles Trinidad & Tobago. The Americans desperately need a win so tune in at 8:00 PM ET to see what happens.

After a short break, the United States Men’s National Team will return to action and hit the pitch at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. They’ll meet the team from Trinidad and Tobago in a qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. With so few chances left, the US needs to rack up the points or they’ll be watching the event not from Russia, but on their couches at home. It’s go time for the Americans so don’t miss a second of this match.

The United States kicked off the fifth round of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a pair of shocking losses. The US lost a home game to Mexico in Nov. 2016 before getting blanked 4-0 by Costa Rica a few days later. The poor performance caused US Soccer to make a drastic decision and they fired coach Jurgen Klinsmann, 52, before replacing him with Bruce Arena, 65. The change-up seemed to work, as the US defeated Honduras before playing Panama to a draw.

This success has given the US team a fighting chance to make the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but the team can’t rest just yet. Though Trinidad and Tobago are at the bottom of the CONCACAF table, they’re not going to roll over for the Americans. Plus, three days after this match, the U.S. travels south to meet Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. “This is where I think we’re going to see how good is this team,” says Cobi Jones, 46, a former soccer star that played under Bruce for Team USA, said, per the Los Angeles Times.

Playing Mexico on their home turf is “the toughest match. You’re playing against the best team in the region. How do you come out of this match?” Cobi says. “If you get a result all of a sudden you say ‘OK, Bruce, he’s righted the ship. Everything’s going the right way.’ If you don’t get a result, I still don’t think it’s panic time. But there will still be some questions. This is showtime for the U.S.”

