Nashville Predators Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Finals

The NHL finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins is all tied up 2-2 as the action heads north again. We’ve got your live stream details for the crucial game five on June 8 at 8pm EST.

This has been one of the most explosive NHL finals in years, with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators completely dominating their home games while losing badly on the road. The Pens went up 2-0 while playing at PPG Paints Arena, then headed to Nashville where they were absolutely destroyed by the Preds. The defending Stanley Cup champs now get home ice once again and hope to bounce back in game five, as whoever wins this game will be one victory away from achieveing league dominance. Both teams have so much to fight for, as Pittsburgh wants to keep the iconic trophy for another year, while the Predators are chasing their first NHL title in franchise history.

The series has been all about the power of goaltending, as Nashville’s Pekka Rinne, 34, has proved. He gave up eight goals on just 36 shots in his two games in Pittsburgh, but saved 23 of 24 shots in game four alone. He now owns a 13-1 record in his past 14 home games, and is guaranteed at least one more game in Bridgestone Arena in game six.

“He was incredible today. He made some great saves [on shots] that you thought was going in but he battled back and kept it out of the net,” forward Viktor Arvidsson, 24, said after the Predators 4-1 victory in game four on June 5. “We never doubt Peks. He’s an unbelievable player. He steps up for us every night. He’s the key to our game.”

“I don’t want to look back. We have work to be done. I’m sure at the end of the day when you look back, it’s a roller coaster and an emotional ride,” Pekka said after his incredible performance. “The first two games we did a lot of good things. Personally I wasn’t very happy with my game. But obviously these two [last] games have been huge for us, and personally too. It’s a game of confidence, being a goalie.” He had one of the most epic moments of the finals with his huge double save on two Sidney Crosby back to back shots, then threw his body across the crease to block an open-net shot by Jake Guentzel. It was THE moment of the series and completely energized the Predators.

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Nashville Predators in game five of the Stanley Cup finals on June 8 at 8pm EST.

