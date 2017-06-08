James Comey Testimony Live Stream: Watch His First Senate Hearing Since Being Fired

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies today, June 8 at 10:00am ET about the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election. The stakes are high after releasing his bombshell opening statement — watch the hearing here!

It’s being called the Super Bowl of politics. Former FBI Director James Comey, fired by President Donald Trump on May 9, will testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee almost one month later. The highly-anticipated hearing begins at 10:00am ET, and will likely stretch for hours. You can tune in via the live stream linked below. If you care about the Russian collusion investigation, you certainly do not want to miss this revealing Senate session!

Comey isn’t expected to be questioned about the Russian investigation directly, but more on his interactions with President Trump before he fired him. He did just that with his opening statement, which he already released on June 7. It was so shocking that he could have just made it his entire testimony. The former FBI chief is opening his hearing by telling Congress that the president did, in fact, ask him to stop the investigation into former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. On top of that, he will confirm that Trump asked him to pledge his “loyalty.” Comey declined, and said he could only promise him complete honesty. Shortly after this encounter, he was fired under the suggestion of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. Or, so they say.

Trump spoke to NBC’s Lester Holt the day after his firing and said that he had been thinking about getting rid of Comey for some time. So, before Sessions and Rosenstein sent their suggestion letter to Trump. It was another instance of the White House trying to cover Trump, and the president flat out saying something different! Needless to say, this hearing is going to be interesting. Will Comey go for the jugular and reveal every damning detail of the Trump investigation, or will he stick with the details of his opening statement?

