‘Bachelor’ Alum Vienna Girardi Pregnant With Twins — See Sonogram Pic

Congrats are in order! Season 14 ‘Bachelor’ villain Vienna Girardi is going to be a mom for the very first time. The former reality star took to Instagram on June 8 and announced she’s expecting TWINS! See the pic and get all the details here.

We’re so excited for Bachelor alum Vienna Girardi. The former reality star revealed she and fiance NASCAR racer Todd Allen are expecting twins! Vienna, who was once engaged to Bachelor star Jake Pavelka before meeting her now-husband-to-be, posted a sonogram picture on Instagram June 8, showing “Twin A” and “Twin B” in a heart with the words “Twice the blessing twice the fun”.

As we told you, Vienna was previously engaged to Jake after he handed her his final rose at the end of Season 14 of The Bachelor. Sadly, he broke up with her — on live TV — just three months after their engagement. After their split, Vienna started dating Bachelor Pad 2 alum Kasey Kahl. That obviously didn’t last very long, and in August 2016, she became engaged to Todd.

And even though Vienna made a name for herself on a reality TV show, don’t expect her to document her pregnancy and birth in the same fashion. In 2013, she told Radar that she’s no longer a fan of reality TV. “Truthfully, I don’t watch reality TV because I understand now that reality TV isn’t reality,” she said. “Reality TV stars have a very short television life, so make sure you have a back up and know when to step away from the spotlight and have a normal life.”

HollywoodLifers, isn’t Vienna’s pregnancy so exciting? We wonder what Jake Pavelka thinks…