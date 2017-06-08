Kendall Jenner Lounges By The Pool With Kylie’s BF Travis Scott — See Pic

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting serious — he’s even spending quality time with her family! Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, revealed she totally approves of Travis by posting a photo with him on Instagram. Check it out!

Kylie Jenner, 19, has her big sister, Kendall Jenner’s, approval to date Travis Scott! Kendall posted a photo to Instagram of herself lounging by a luxurious looking pool, while Travis hangs in the water, on June 8. Although the rapper has his head covered by a towel, Kendall made sure to tag him in the pic so her followers knew just who she was spending time with. The pic confused some fans, who wondered what the supermodel was doing posting photos with her sister’s boyfriend. However, Kylie and Travis were JUST photographed in Miami together the day before, and this certainly looks like it was taken somewhere nice and sunny like Florida…so perhaps Kendall just joined them down there?!

Although paparazzi have caught Kylie and Travis together many times since they were first linked in April, they’ve been pretty low-key about their relationship on social media. After all, the 19-year-old started hanging out with Travis just a few weeks after she ended her longtime, on-off romance with Tyga, 27, in March, so we don’t blame her for not wanting to rush into things too quickly. She’s already sat court side at a basketball game with Travis, though, and this Miami trip seems pretty streamy — as we EXCLUSIVELY reported, the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other while out to dinner earlier in the trip!

Kendall is even more cryptic about her love life than Kylie, though. For the last several months, she seems to have settled in a real relationship with A$AP Rocky, but has yet to confirm they’re dating. The two were most recently spotted together in New York City earlier this week, and Kendall even sparked engagement rumors by wearing a massive ring on her left hand. It’s unclear if A$AP joined Kendall in Miami (or wherever she is hanging out with Travis).

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall hanging out with Travis!? Do you think his relationship with Kylie will last?