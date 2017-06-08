Tiny Vows To Have No ‘Hate’ In Her Heart After T.I. Split & Feud: Life Is ‘Too Short’ — See Pic

Tiny Harris is NOT going to let negativity get her down! Despite her public breakup from hubby T.I. — and dealing with his mistress Bernice Burgos — the singer has decided to take the high road. Posting an inspirational message, Tiny announced she’s finished with the drama — and we love her powerful words!

Good for you, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41! Although the Xscape singer has had a lot to deal with since filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, T.I., 36, late last year, the star is only focusing on the positive now. Taking to Instagram on June 7, Tiny revealed to fans that she has no more room for “hate,” and we can only imagine she’s referring to her now-volatile relationship with T.I., which has gotten even more complicated since his mistress, Bernice Burgos, was thrust into the spotlight. But despite it all, Tiny definitely seems determined to move on.

“This is what life is all about! Too short to have hate in your heart for any reason,” Tiny wrote on Insta. “If I can do it..anyone can. Let go & let God work. Your Blessings will come pouring in. Living witness right here🙋🏼 🙏🏽👑💙💜.” Along with her heartfelt message, Tiny shared a sweet pic of herself holding her and T.I.’s youngest daughter, Heiress Diana Harris, 1, close. Tiny’s rocking big blonde curls in the precious photo as well as a fierce yet solemn look on her face. Heiress on the other hand, looks like she had been crying right before the shot was taken, but was comforted by her mom.

But while Tiny appears to be moving on from T.I. and all the drama associated with their relationship, the rapper is apparently having a hard time knowing that she’s officially over him. “Tip can’t stand the thought of Tiny moving on and making a life without him, and if he even thinks about her with another man it drives him insane,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week. “It’s fine for him to sleep with other people, but as far as he’s concerned, that’s a real no-no for Tiny.” Hmm, hypocrite much?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you inspired by how Tiny is determined to move on from her heartbreaking split? Do you think she’s taking the high road?