Taylor Swift’s Cutest BFF Moments: Her Best Pics With Selena, Gigi, Abigail & More

Taylor Swift has got one of the most famous squads around! In honor of National Best Friends Day, we’ve rounded up Tay’s sweetest photos with her 16 BFFs like Karlie Kloss that will totally warm your heart!

June 8th is National Best Friends Day and Taylor Swift has definitely got a lot of BFFs! The 27 year-old pretty much invented “the squad” with her legendary group of actress, singer, and model besties. You’ve just got to love how she has showered each of friends with so much love! We have gathered her most adorable moments with her ladies that we’re still totally not over. She brought up a ton of her gal pals onstage of her 1989 tour like Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, and Gigi Hadid.

Obviously there’s Taylor’s numero uno squad member Karlie Kloss, 24. These two have been best buds for ages and constantly have shown up in each other’s social media feeds. They became friends in the cutest way! Way back in 2012, Taylor told Vogue that she’d love to bake cookies with Karlie one day and the model saw the article. She tweeted at Tay and asked, “Your kitchen or mine? :)” and just like that a friendship was born.

Taylor obviously has always taken her relationships very seriously. She’s stayed friends with Brittany Maack since they were kids and was even the maid of honor at her wedding. We wouldn’t be surprised if she ended up in high school buddy Abigail Anderson‘s wedding party too! They’ve been tight since high school and she even had a shoutout in Tay’s hit song “Fifteen.” “You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail/And soon enough you’re best friends Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind/We both cried,” Taylor sang in the heartbreaking song.

