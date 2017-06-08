Taylor Swift & Beyonce Broke Down In Tears After Kanye’s VMA Incident — MTV Producer Speaks

How sad! Both Taylor Swift and Beyonce were literally in tears after the infamous Kanye West incident at the 2009 VMAs according to a shocking tell-all interview with a former MTV producer. Read about the juicy details!

It turns out the crazy stage interruption by Kanye West, 40, at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards caused more mayhem than we originally thought. After Taylor Swift, 27, didn’t get to finish her award acceptance speech for Best Female Video, both Taylor and Beyonce, 35, shed some tears behind the scenes according to former MTV producer Van Toffler, 57. Van talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the insane night and it doesn’t sound pretty. See amazing photos of Beyonce at the 2016 VMAs here.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Van described the VMA moment as his favorite and went on to explain it in more detail. “When Kanye walked up onstage with Taylor that year, it turned out that Taylor had to go onstage to do her song five minutes later,” he told the Reporter. “I ran out of the truck to see that everything was all right, and Taylor and her mom were crying hysterically. I’m not always wonderful with my emotions. I didn’t know what to say.” He went on to add, “The I went backstage, and Beyonce was crying too.” What a bummer! With now knowing how upset these two were, it helps to remember the beautiful, selfless moment when Queen B let Taylor finish her speech and all was right again. Awwwww.

Over the years, things have still been pretty rocky for Taylor and Kanye. Although they seemed to reconcile six years after the difficult night, it wasn’t long before things got messed up again when Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, 36, blasted the 1989 singer and accused her of lying about not approving the lyrics in his racy song “Famous.“ Kimye took to social media and posted a civil phone call that Taylor and Kanye had about the song. Taylor responded to the post by saying despite the phone call, she never approved the name calling he ended up putting in the song. They haven’t spoken since and we’re thinking that may be a good thing. The last thing we want is more tears!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Taylor and Beyonce were led to tears after Kanye’s incident? Tell us!