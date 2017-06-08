How The Right Haircut Could Save You 20 Minutes In The Morning & Tons of Money

Doing your hair in the morning is such a hassle — you spend so much time and effort on styling, and lots of money on the best products. But investing in a great cut could save you a big headache.

Olivia Palermo went to theJulien Farel Restore Salon & Spa on June 3 and got an amazing cut and style from Celebrity Stylist Andre Davis. He wrote on Instagram, “Notable haircut by me with the beautiful @oliviapalermo cut and style reinvented the bob/Lob — she is ready for prime time!” Andre says that investing in a great cut can totally save you time and money. Layers and movement in hair make it easy to air-dry and requires minimal styling. It’s like instant texture and volume with no effort! Here’s how Andre described the look he created on Olivia!

Andre says: “The greatest thing about this look is the shaping and texture of the cut — you don’t need much product. This lob is shorter than the lob I created for Olivia back in 2008, and it has more movement and texture. A haircut like this will work for you and save you tons of money in product cost!” Here’s the how to:

“1. I start with freshly washed and conditioned hair. I recommend the Julien Farel Vitamin Shampoo and Conditioner for processed hair.

2. I start by cutting the length, which is very important because I love movement. I cut on a slight angle from the mid-neck in the back, and angle down to the front just above the collar bone.

3. Next, for movement, I section out the front to the face. You want this to remain one length.”

“4. I add medium to long layers for movement three inches behind the face-framing length. This cut has more movement and layers behind the framing so it’s a fresh look!

5. All you need if you like to use product is mousse and a great volumizing balm like the Julien Farel Inflate Volumizing Balm to give your hair a nice lift at the root. You can use Julien Farel De-Frizz Relaxing Balm for smoothing out curly or frizzy hair. For extra texture, I recommend the Julien Farel Flexible Paste.

6. Finally, use a 2″ curling iron for waves to make it more uncontrived and free flowing!”

HollywoodLifers, will you try this summer haircut for 2017?