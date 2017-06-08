‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Spoilers: A ‘Horrific’ New Monster, ‘Darker’ Storyline & More

It’s gonna be a while till we journey back into the Upside Down, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try to figure out what will be waiting for us when we get there! New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 spoilers have arrived and the info we have on Will, Eleven and the rest of the gang is just terrifying!

We have been tying ourselves up in knots made from Christmas tree lights waiting for new scoop on Season 2 of Stranger Things and now it has finally arrived. Although, we’re a little freaked out about what we can expect from the new episodes, because these spoilers are straight up scary. We already knew the nine episode season will drop on Halloween, but if that’s not spooky enough for you, our sister site TVLine was able to get the stars of the series to dish on what is going to be a “darker and more eerie” season, according to Noah Scnapp (Will). Click here to see pics of Stranger Things.

“Something happens to Will in the first couple of episodes that’s very, very disturbing,” Finn Wolfhard (Mike) said. Gee, thanks Finn, we didn’t need to sleep tonight! Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) admitted that Will’s crew knows that something has changed with him since he returned from the Upside Down, “but they are just trying to pretend [nothing] happened.” However, co-creator Matt Duffer assures fans that, even though stuff is getting creepier with Will, the second season, “maintains that sense of fun, which was so important to the first season.” “We didn’t want to lose that sense of wonder.”

But while things may still be wondrous, Mike is gonna be seriously bumming now that his crush Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown) has disappeared. “He’s kind of somber,” Finn said of his character. “He’s kind of given up on life. He has no one to fight for until, slowly as the season progresses, he [becomes] more and more like [the] leader he was in the first season.”

There are also gonna be a few new kids on the block this season, with American Odyssey‘s Sadie Sink coming to town to play Max and Dacre Montgomery joining as her older brother Billy. “He’s a bit of a bully who gives Steve a run for his money,” Finn said. “[He’s] a little weird [and] disturbing, but people will love it.”

Sounds good to us, especially because we’ll need something to take our minds off the terrifying new monster. “Last season, a lot of the horror and a lot of what was happening with Will was off screen in the Upside Down,” co-creator Ross Duffer. “That’s not the case [in Season 2]. The horror is more up-close and personal.” Okay, we’re already making a pact to watch this season in a giant group — not that we’re scared or anything.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new spoilers for Season 2 of Stranger Things? Are you excited for the show to come back in October? Give us all your thoughts below!