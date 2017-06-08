‘Making A Murderer’: Steven Avery’s Attorney Files Motion For New Trial — Will He Go Free?

Steven Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, filed a new motion on June 7 in an effort to grant the ‘Making A Murderer’ star a new trial and get his conviction overturned. The motion suggests someone else murdered Teresa Halbach in 2005, so does this mean Steven may go free?

Steven Avery‘s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, wants a new trial for the Making A Murderer star, as she claims he was wrongfully convicted of murdering Teresa Halbach in 2005, according to Fox News. And because of this, she filed a new motion on June 7, asking the court to take another look at the case. Not only does Kathleen believe Steven had ineffective assistance by his trial defense team, but she claims to have new evidence (testing of fragments from bullets, “brain fingerprinting” on Avery, and more) that would prove her client is innocent. She also claims there was evidence that was never turned over by the state and ethical violations by then-District Attorney Ken Kratz.

The 1,272-page post-conviction motion, which was posted on Kathleen’s website Wednesday afternoon, suggests someone other than Steven and his nephew Brandon Dassey committed the murder. As you’ll recall, Brandon’s conviction was overturned in August 2016. Kathleen is hoping to give Steven the same outcome.

At this time, no motions hearing has been scheduled (a judge will later decide if one should take place), but the Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s confident Steven Avery’s conviction will stand, saying in a statement: “We are confident that as with Mr. Avery’s prior motions, this one also is without merit and will be rejected once it is considered by the court. We continue to send our condolences to the Halbach family as they have to endure Avery’s ridiculous attempts to re-litigate his guilty verdict and sentence.” Steven Avery is currently serving life in prison for the murder of Teresa.

