Stephanie Quayle: The Epitome Of Girl Power In Country Music

Hailing from Bozeman, Montana, Stephanie Quayle moved to Los Angeles to become a singer but quickly drifted east toward Nashville with her incredible southern twang. From her hit ‘Drinking With Dolly,’ to her latest release ‘Winnebago,’ Stephanie is rising to the occasion of being a successful woman in country music.

1. Your songs are so empowering and really encourage women, in particular, to grab life by the horns and take control. What draws you to those kind of lyrics?

Stephanie Quayle: That really means the world to me. I care so much about women having a voice. I just have this need…I have to be a voice for women and create music that makes people feel good. I love in my new song “Winnebago, like, “Hop on into my Winnebago,” she’s definitely driving. I have a lot of songs on the album that are empowering. I’ve been a crusader since I was a tiny human. I love helping people, I love making people feel good, and watching a song impact someone’s life in a positive way is hands-down the reason why I do what I do. I think the more women come together and encourage each other, we’re kind of unstoppable. That’s the best part.

2. There’s huge a resurgence of women in country right now, in general. How do you fit in with this group of women?

Stephanie: I think it’s an exciting time for women in country music and I think that it’s just a matter of time until we take over the top radio hits. I think what’s really cool about the females of country music is that each one has such a defining personality. We’re all our own people. When you think about Miranda [Lambert], Carrie [Underwood], RaeLynn, myself, Carly Pearce, Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark. That’s wide when it comes to range and different thoughts and opinions and music. That’s what makes music so cool. Who wants to listen to the same thing over and over again?

3. What’s your process when you’re songwriting?

Stephanie: I think that as artists we strive for number ones, we strive for that song that tests time. You sit in this rooms and you write for hours and sometimes it’s great and other times it’s hard, and other times you have to work a song for days and there’s other times that a song will just fall out. I think that’s what keeps us all going, knowing that that one is coming. As my producer said yesterday, “You’re three minutes away. You’re always just three minutes away.” It’s powerful. I think that’s why we all keep doing it, because of the impact. When I write a song that’s mine and I can watch it resonate with people, it’s just all so powerful. From every angle, from a guitar lick or a piano part to a chord to a melody. Music is magic, hands down.

4. If you could collaborate with anyone, who would it be?!

Stephanie: This is going to be wild, but Kanye West would be a trip. It would be a total trip. He fascinates me and he makes some really phenomenal music, regardless of some of the shenanigans. I think that would be interesting. I either go really straight forward or for something really far out, not expected. Either we’re going to make magic or garbage, but either way it will be cool.

5. You’re performing at CMA Fest! Tell me about it!

Stephanie: Can you believe this? I moved here in ’11 and I have performed at CMA Music Festival every year since ’12. I moved here in November of ’11, so it’s ’12, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, so this will be my sixth year! It was like nothing I had ever experienced before because you have over 100,000 people that love country music coming to one place to celebrate and share country music. That’s mind-blowing in itself. This year I’m kicking off my Winnebago Tour at the CMA Festival. Our first show after will be June 14th at the Rockwood in NYC!

