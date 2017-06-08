Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Are Clone Couple Style Goals: 4 Times They Wore Matching Outfits

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd are officially the cutest couple ever! The lovebirds have been spotted on multiple occasions in matching outfits & we can’t decide which was our fave. Which outfit was your favorite from the clone couple? VOTE.

Selena Gomez, 24 and The Weeknd, 27, just keep getting cuter as the days pass and we can’t even handle it. Not only are they super affectionate and adorable together, the duo seem to have a theme running when it comes to style and they’re officially a clone couple. They’ve been spotted out and about in different matching or coordinating outfits and we think it is so cute. Which matching outfit was your favorite? VOTE.

Most recently, the duo headed out to eat at Rao’s in NYC in matching looks. Selena donned a long silver silk Mimi Wade slip dress that featured a black lace paisley patterned bra, while The Weeknd opted to wear a black paisley patterned jacket. On another date night in the city, the pair opted for monochromatic looks as Sels wore a black Alexandre Vauthier maxi dress, while The Weeknd wore a full black ensemble of jeans and a t-shirt. Aside from these date night looks, they’ve both worn similar looks in the past.

Selena and The Weeknd were both spotted on different occasions wearing merchandise from his tour — they both rocked the same hooded black sweatshirt. Aside from actual clothes, the duo even coordinate accessories and they’ve been spotted wearing the same white sneakers and colored lens sunglasses while together — how adorable is that!?

There are so many different times the couple decided to clone each other, from their all black t-shirt, jeans, and bomber jacket looks to their color coordinated outfits at Coachella — these two just can’t stop. What do you guys think of Selena and The Weeknd wearing matching outfits? Which outfit was your favorite? VOTE.