Scott Disick Dotes On Daughter Penelope On Lunch Date After Drama With Kourtney

Amidst his recent drama with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick is still spending SOME time with his kids. On June 7, he logged some quality bonding time with daughter, Penelope Disick, and she looked so happy to be with her dad!

Scott Disick, 33, may be in the doghouse with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, but there’s no doubt that his kids still love him. The 33-year-old took daughter Penelope Disick, 4, out for lunch in Calabasas on June 7, and she had a huge smile on her face as cameras snapped photos of them walking to the car. Scott looked like quite the doting dad, carrying little P in his arms and holding her close, looking attentive and protective. It’s almost hard to believe that this is the same guy who was galavanting around Europe, partying and cozying up to various women, just one week ago!

Earlier this year, Kourtney told Scott she was officially done with him for good, and she’s since been spending time with her much younger new man, Younes Bendjima, 24. Apparently, this didn’t sit too well with Scott — while Kourt and Younes were heating things up in Cannes last month, he decided to show up there with Bella Thorne, 19! That didn’t last long, and Bella decided to jet home, but the Lord stuck around and was photographed canoodling with a total of eight different women during his trip. He finally returned home on June 3, and reunited with Penelope and Mason Disick, 7. It’s unclear if he’s seen his youngest son, Reign Disick, 2, since arriving back in L.A.

As for his relationship with Kourtney, though — things are NOT good. The 38-year-old is reportedly “furious” with her ex and not even speaking to him at the moment, according to E! News. The site also claims that Scott has to have a “handler” with him whenever he’s with the kids, although he did not appear to be joined by anyone else on his lunch date with Penelope.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott spending time with Penelope? Do you think he’s working things out with Kourtney?