Baby Lochte has finally arrived! Congrats to Ryan Lochte & his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid who are now first-time parents thanks to the birth of their baby son! We could not be happier for the couple — especially Ryan who’s admitted he’s been eager to be a father ‘for so many years.’ SO exciting!

Welcome to fatherhood, Ryan Lochte, 32! The olympic swimmer and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid, 25, welcomed a precious baby boy into the world on June 8, according to US Weekly, and we can only imagine how thrilled the couple must be! After all, this is both Kayla and Ryan’s first child, and Ryan had been looking forward to parenthood since long before Kayla even got pregnant. SO exciting! Their little man was born at 5:46 a.m. and neither Ryan nor Kayla have announced his name yet.

Ryan and Kayla surprised fans with their pregnancy news back in December after the athlete posted a sweet photo of himself kissing Kayla’s stomach under water. “My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year! Best news I’ve ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017,” Ryan captioned the announcement photo. And now that Ryan has a baby boy of his own, it seems like Michael Phelps‘ son Boomer Phelps, 1, may have some competition if the two decide to follow in their father’s footsteps.

“I already knew this was going to happen when we found out it was a boy, that everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh, Boomer — it’s like Phelps and Lochte back at it again,’ ” Ryan said to CBS News back in January when asked if Ryan’s son will have an Instagram account like Boomer does. “It’ll be fun but the most important thing is I’m really excited about just having a kid.”

My baby boy is growing!!!! Doc says he has long legs! #bigboy #daddy #tooexcited A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

And we don’t blame the swimmer. After all, he’s apparently had family on his mind for a while now! “I can’t believe this is happening,” Ryan gushed to the publication just one month after revealing he was going to be a dad. “I’ve been wanting a family of my own for so many years and now it’s finally coming true.” Aw! And NOW it’s officially happened! Congrats again, Ryan and Kayla!

