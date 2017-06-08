National Rosé Day: 11 Creative Ways To Enjoy Your Pink Wine
Frozen, on the rocks or with a twist, Rosé can be guzzled in a number of different ways! Enjoy National Rosé day with a few of our favorite recipes!
Contrary to popular belief, rosé isn’t made by mixing together red and white wine! Rosé is actually a type of wine that incorporates the skin of grapes, similarly to how red wine is made, but the grapes don’t sit long enough to give it the deep red. From blush to dark pink, rosé can be dry or sweet, depending on the region it’s from and the grapes that are used. Something rosé is also especially great for is drinking in the summer! Not only does the pink hue make it fun and flirty, but it’s refreshing and goes great with some BBQ! Plus, it’s super good in a cocktail! Check out below for some sweet rosé cocktails to celebrate National Rosé Day on June 10th!
Black Box Wines Frosé
4 cups frozen Black Box Wines Rosé
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup Ice
1 cup strawberries, sliced
5 Tbsp lemon juice
5 mint sprigs
Remove Rosé wine bag from box and place in freezer. Freeze bag for at least 6 hours prior to preparation. When ready to serve, blend all ingredients together until smooth. Garnish with strawberries and fresh mint. Serve and enjoy!
ROSÉ ALL DAY from Scarpetta in NYC
Mt. Gay Black Barrel,
Peach
Lillet Rose
Rosé
Rosé Petal
1/4 oz. Simple syrup
1 Strawberry
1/3 oz. Fresh lime juice
2 Dashes of rose water
3 oz. Chandon Rosé
In a shaker, lightly muddle the strawberry and simple syrup. Once muddled, add lime juice, rose water and some ice and shake for a few seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over ice and top with your Chandon Rosé. Garnish with a strawberry half.
Kir Yvette from Hotel Chantelle in NYC
Vodka
Blackberry Liqueur
Lemon
Sparkling Rosé
Spring Sangria From Cafe Clover in NYC
White Girl Rosé
Pur elderflower
Grand marnier
Lemon
Orange
Pacific Sangria from Penthouse 808 at Ravel Hotel
Sake
Peach
Sparkling Rosé
Summer Bramble from The Regal
Generver
Strawberry
Rhubarb
Lemon
Sparkling Rosé
Top of the Day
3 oz. Ruffino Sparkling Rose
2 oz. Grapefruit Juice
.75 Oz. Grand Marnier
Build in a highball glass with ice. Garnish with an orange and grapefruit wedge.
Kim Crawford’s Frosé
1 bottle Kim Crawford Frosé
Lemon twist to garnish
Makes 5 servings. Pour wine into several ice cube trays and freeze, stirring occasionally if in a pan. When frozen solid, using a hand blender or food processor, blend frozen wine until smooth. Serve directly or freeze again for up to 1 week, covered. Garnish with lemon twist.
Ease Up
4.5 oz. Ruffino Sparkling Rose
.75 oz. Cucumber Syrup
Muddle cucumber with water and allow to sit overnight. Strain the water and then combine the liquid with equal parts sugar. Build in a highball glass, garnish with small watermelon cube on a skewer
Twisted Frosé
Bacardi Rum
Base includes pineapple, peach and lemon.
Pour 2 ounces of Whispering Angel Rose into wine glass. top with Frosé mixture.
If you want your rosé as is, here are some of our favorites!
- Verdi Rosa, a sparkling rosé
- Smoke Tree Rosé
- Cape Mentelle Rosé
- Miraval Provence
- Vivanco’s Tempranillo Garnacha
- Drew Barrymore’s Barrymore Rosé
For those of you who like to enjoy your rosé out on the town, Pizza Beach (167 Orchard Street, New York, NY) and Mulberry Project (149 Mulberry St, New York, NY) have frosé specials for all of your summer thirst-quenching needs! At Mulberry Project, starting on Saturday at 1:00PM you can buy one frosé, get the next one free! At Pizza Beach, if you buy two frosé’s, you will get a free margherita pizza! Rosé and pizza?! Sign us up! HollywoodLifers, how are you celebrating National Rosé Day?