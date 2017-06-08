Rihanna Visits Malawi, Teaches Kids Math & Just Makes Saving The World Look Cool

Rihanna’s determined to make the world a better place through education! Visiting kids in Malawi, the singer inspired us all by teaching kids math in adorable documentary footage. Even better, she hopes to persuade world leaders to commit $3.1 billion to the Global Partnership for Education!

Consistently getting awarded for her outstanding humanitarian work, Rihanna, 29, has shown fans time and time again that she truly does have a heart of gold. But it’s her latest act of kindness that REALLY has our hearts melting. Taking a trip to the southeastern African country of Malawi back in January, Ri visited elementary school children there to teach them math and reading exercises in their classrooms — as well as just hanging out with them on the playground. Rihanna filmed her time there for a short documentary, which was posted to YouTube on June 7. And in the vid, it’s clear Rihanna was truly touched by these children, and vice versa.

The singer can be seen laughing and smiling with the children inside and outside the classroom, and her enthusiasm for teaching them is not only inspiring, it’s beautiful! At one point, she even leads them in song as they clap and sing while learning. What’s even cooler is that Rihanna visited these impoverished kids not as the global superstar that she is, but as the founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation and global ambassador for the Global Partnership of Education. In the nearly-10-minute-long clip, Rihanna’s organization explains that Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world, and that just ONE teacher is usually responsible for supervising up to 100 kids. However, most Malawian children are forced to drop out of school completely due to poverty.

“It’s such a pity that they have to drop out, because they are so smart,” Rihanna says in the video. “Everybody’s learning together and learning at the same pace it seems. It’s sad that has to end for some of them, because they could probably do so much if they had the resources to continue and complete.” During her trip, Rihanna was especially touched by how the students at Muzu primary school use musical tricks to learn and remember lessons. “I love that they learn in melody, that’s like my favorite thing,” the pop star gushed. “Because kids, they adopt melody really, really quickly. And so if you can use that as a learning tool, I think that’s the most brilliant, brilliant thing.”

Rihanna hopes her trip will help persuade world leaders to give a whopping $3.1 billion to the Global Partnership for Education. Doing so will help the organization continue to embark on their worldwide programs, which is pretty amazing. “My time in Malawi was so inspiring!” Rihanna reflected in a June 7 Instagram post. “Working with my @ClaraLionelFdn to improve the lives of students globally, alongside @GPforEducation.”

