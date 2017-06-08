Phil Collins, 66, Rushed To The Hospital With ‘Severe’ Head Gash After Falling In Hotel Room

Oh no! Phil Collins was forced to cancel two upcoming concerts in London after falling in his hotel room and having to be rushed to the hospital on June 8. The legendary singer was left with a brutal head injury from the fall.

Phil Collins, 66, was hospitalized in the U.K. on June 8 after falling in his hotel room in the middle of the night. Here is the Facebook message from his team explaining the scary situation: “We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins’ performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed tonight (June 8) and tomorrow (June 9). Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to the hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

The Royal Albert Hall shows have already been rescheduled for Nov. 26 and 27 of this year, with all June 8 tickets valid on the 26 and all June 9 tickets available on the 27. “He will carry on with this tour on Sunday in Cologne and then Paris before returning to London for his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on June 30th.” Thankfully, it appears that Phil is doing okay after this scary incident. After the post went up on Facebook, fans immediately began flooding the comments section with well wishes for the 66-year-old.

Phil’s current tour is his first in ten years. He announced his five-show residency at Royal Albert Hall back in October, and played the first show on June 4. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to play the way I used to,” he admitted when the tour news broke. “I play with my fingers and that’s the thing that has clammed up over the past few years. So it’s a matter of getting my strength back.” We’re glad to hear he’ll be okay!

