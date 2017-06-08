Nikki Reed Shows Off Massive Baby Bump During Lunch Date With Ian Somerhalder — New Pics

Nikki Reed is one glowing mama-to-be! Flaunting her large baby bump, the actress was joined by her hubby Ian Somerhalder for lunch, and the 2 made one adorable pair. Even sweeter, it’s clear Ian has been dotting on his ladylove, and the proof is in their beyond precious date — check out the pic here!

A pregnant Nikki Reed, 29, and her husband Ian Somerhalder, 38, stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles on June 6, and they looked darn cute doing it! Searching for the perfect dining spot, the attractive Hollywood pair were photographed walking together arm-in-arm and smiling while seemingly deep in conversation. They ended up settling on trendy Venice spot, Gjelina, according to US Weekly, and we can’t get over how stylish the expectant mom looked in her maternity wear! Rocking a dark blue jumpsuit, oversized sunnies, and a black hat, the star couldn’t have looked more effortless and beautiful.

Our favorite thing about their outing though was how sweet Ian was with his ladylove. The Vampire Diaries alum even helped Nikki with her purse by carrying it around his body — how cute is THAT? Clearly chivalry is not dead. Ian also helped Nikki cross the street by lending her his arm and cuddling up to her as they waited for traffic. Cue the swoons!

Nikki and Ian announced they were expecting on May 4 by posting a stunning photo on Instagram from a maternity shoot. Ian captioned the pic, “To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”

While the two haven’t disclosed the sex of their unborn first child, fans have speculated their having a boy simply because Nikki was wearing a blue dress in their announcement pic. Either way, the Twilight star is certainly thrilled to be entering parenthood. After all, she captioned her own Insta announcement, “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you…Love, Your parents.” Aww, we’re melting!

