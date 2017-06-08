8 Times Melania Trump Channeled Samantha Jones From ‘Sex and the City’

Melania Trump has an affinity for big belts, bold colors, and structured shoulders — and she isn’t the only one! Her take on power dressing looks like it came right out of Samantha Jones’ closet. Don’t believe us? Feast your eyes on the eight times Melania pulled a Samantha with her style.

Now that she’s the first lady, all eyes are on Melania Trump‘s fashion choices as she carves out her own individual sense of style. So far, her look can best be defined by her love affair with belts, structured shoulders, military-inspired silhouettes, and bold brights. She isn’t afraid to wear the pants, often swapping her tailored skirt suits for jumpsuits and trousers — and she loves to accessorize, whether it be with a statement, printed pair of pumps or a necklace. Although on Inauguration Day she opted for a full-on Jackie O-inspired Ralph Lauren outfit, since then, she’s all about taking risks, serving up an overall look that’s way edgier — and we’re certainly taking notice.

Ever since Melania stepped out in her oversized belts and structured suits, all I could think of was the queen of power dressing: Samantha Jones. Sure, Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe is always the most talked about from Sex and the City, but Samantha oozed sex appeal in her power suits like no other. She didn’t shy away from making a statement in bold jewel tones and she was the queen of draping — and Melania’s style choices echo the same sentiments.

The comparisons didn’t just start when Melania became the first lady, either. Prior to taking on her new role and adopting a more demure approach to dressing, Melania’s wardrobe was full of just as many plunging necklines as Samantha’s.

Okay, so I guess Melania’s probably not holed up in Trump Towers screening marathons of Sex and the City and jotting down notes, but there’s no denying the fact that Melania’s outfits do seem to take a page right out of the Samantha Jones book of power dressing — even if it’s attributed to the resurgence of 80s and 90s trends in the high-fashion arena.

Check out the eight times Melania channeled Samantha above and let us know if you agree with our theory.