Lisa Frank Is Dropping a Makeup Line & All ’90s Kids Are Screaming

Take me back to childhood, Lisa Frank! Finally, Lisa is making our makeup dreams come true with colorful palettes, unicorn brushes, and colorful eyeshadows. Learn about the new line below!

YouTube star Kandee Johnson just announced that Lisa Frank and makeup company Glamour Dolls have teamed up for this new line! Glamour Dolls is an indie makeup brand that makes cruelty-free, vegan products that are affordable for everyone. Now, because of this collaboration, they are about to get a lot more popular! Lisa’s colorful characters and rainbow animals were loved by me and all my friends in the ’80s and ’90s. Now, we can get reminded of those good ‘ol days all the time when we use these makeup brushes, bronzer, eyeshadows and more!

The line is available for pre-order now and will ship in September. It includes single eyeshadows, bronzer, brushes, makeup mag, unicorn lip balm, highlighter, nail polish and MORE. A couple products will roll out early this summer and, in fact, one thing — the Unicorn Angled Blush Brush — is available now. Most of the makeup is under $10 and everything is $20 or under. Can you believe that?

My favorite thing is a TRAPPER KEEPER EYESHADOW PALETTE. There is no photo of it yet, but I CAN’T WAIT. I am losing my mind over this, guys. How do you feel? Did you grow up with Lisa Frank stuff?

HollywoodLifers, will you buy Lisa Frank’s makeup line?