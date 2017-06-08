Lamar Odom Thrilled Khloe Kardashian’s BF Tristan Thompson Is Struggling In NBA Finals

Poor Tristan Thompson. Lamar Odom is laughing at Tristan’s poor performance in the NBA Finals thus far, and he’s glad Khloe Kardashian’s new man can’t get his act together on the court, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Lamar thinks he could do a better job than Tristan if he were to play instead.

“Lamar [Odom] can’t stop laughing at Tristan [Thompson] and any Kardashian curse he may have hanging over him by dating Khloe. Lamar has friends on both teams in the finals, but he is glad Khloe’s new guy can’t get his game going during the series. Lamar keeps laughing with every L Tristan takes and Lamar is convinced he is going to laugh even louder when the Cavs lose the series. Lamar feels he could play in Game 4 for the Cavs tomorrow and do a better job than Tristan’s horrible performance in the finals,” a source close to Lamar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tristan Thompson just can’t catch a break. After Game 3 of the NBA Finale on June 7, fans started trolling his girlfriend, Khloe, as they believe the so-called “Kardashians Kurse” is hurting Tristan’s performance. “Tristan is in the sunken place,” one Twitter user wrote. “Stop cursing Tristan,” another added, “You owe me 20 bucks if they lose!”

Then, fans went after Tristan himself for wearing “Good American” type jeans. Why? Because they believed the jeans were a part of Khloe’s brand. So again, it all comes back to the alleged Kurse. As we told you, Tristan didn’t score any points during Game 3 of the finals and he has only 11 rebounds for the entire series so far, so we could understand why everyone’s looking for someone to blame. It’s just unfair that everyone’s blaming Khloe. Regardless, Tristan’s not doing so hot and Lamar Odom has noticed.

