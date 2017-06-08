Lamar Odom Thrilled Khloe Kardashian’s BF Tristan Thompson Is Struggling In NBA Finals
Poor Tristan Thompson. Lamar Odom is laughing at Tristan’s poor performance in the NBA Finals thus far, and he’s glad Khloe Kardashian’s new man can’t get his act together on the court, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Lamar thinks he could do a better job than Tristan if he were to play instead.
Tristan Thompson just can’t catch a break. After Game 3 of the NBA Finale on June 7, fans started trolling his girlfriend, Khloe, as they believe the so-called “Kardashians Kurse” is hurting Tristan’s performance. “Tristan is in the sunken place,” one Twitter user wrote. “Stop cursing Tristan,” another added, “You owe me 20 bucks if they lose!”
Then, fans went after Tristan himself for wearing “Good American” type jeans. Why? Because they believed the jeans were a part of Khloe’s brand. So again, it all comes back to the alleged Kurse. As we told you, Tristan didn’t score any points during Game 3 of the finals and he has only 11 rebounds for the entire series so far, so we could understand why everyone’s looking for someone to blame. It’s just unfair that everyone’s blaming Khloe. Regardless, Tristan’s not doing so hot and Lamar Odom has noticed.
#PressPlay #TristanThompson coming through in the #GoodAmerican 😂
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about NBA Finals? Who are you rooting for? Tell us below!