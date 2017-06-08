Love is in the air! Normally a camera-shy couple, Kristen Stewart and Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell FINALLY flaunted some PDA on their romantic stroll through Los Angeles. Seeing them hold hands will restore your faith in humanity.

Sometimes Hollywood feels like a loveless place with so many divorces, breakups, and cheating accusations. BUT — watching Kristen Stewart‘s, 27, romance with Stella Maxwell, 27, continuously blossom proves that true love and finding your soulmate is still achievable. While out in Los Angeles on June 8, the Twilight actress and the Victoria’s Secret runway model looked totally smitten for each other as they held hands (for the first time in public) after grabbing lunch in incredibly trendy outfits. Kristen, known for her edgy style, rocked a black beanie, a cropped white T-shirt, and pinstriped pants on their date. Stella also looked gorgeous in a black bomber jacket, and her blonde hair was giving off sexy, tousled beach waves!

Needless to say things are going swimmingly for the new couple, who reportedly already moved in together after 6 months of dating. The supermodel not only received a precious key to Kristen’s place, but also moved into her 4-bedroom pad in Silver Lake (the most hipster neighborhood in LA), according to Us Weekly. “Stella spends all her time there,” a source told the publication in early May. The blonde beauty also has her own space in New York City, but has decided to spend more time on the West Coast to be closer to her girlfriend. Now the race is on to see which ex will get married first. Could it be Kristen? Or former flame Robert Pattison to English singer FKA Twigs?

Sparks are so flying between Robert and FKA (and have been for awhile), but when are they going to tie the knot? Fans are getting so impatient and it feels like they’ve been engaged for a million years now. We’ve gotten NOWHERE when it comes to predicting their wedding date, especially after the “Good To Love” hitmaker stepped out with Robert without wearing her engagement ring to the Cannes Film Festival. Did she simply forget to put it on? Hopefully a ceremony is still in the works!

