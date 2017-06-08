Kourtney Kardashian Financially Supporting Larsa Pippin After Scottie Cuts Her Off

It’s good to know you can count on friends! Kourtney Kardashian has been financially supporting close friend Larsa Pippen after she has been shockingly cut off from Scottie Pippen’s money in a $12 million divorce battle.

Thank goodness for Kourtney Kardashian! The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty has been lending a gracious hand by financially supporting Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, 42. The reality star has been allegedly cut off by her estranged husband, former Chicago Bulls player, Scottie Pippen, 51, according to an insider who spoke to DailyMail.com. The married duo split and Scottie filed for divorce back in Oct. 2016 after 19 years of marriage when there were rumors that Larsa had gotten too close to Atlanta rapper, Future, 33. What a mess! Reminisce about the once happy partnership with memorable photos of Larsa and Scottie here!

The report states that Larsa’s been traveling back and forth between Miami, where her four children still live, and Kourtney’s home in Calabasas since the separation. “Kourtney has been looking after her and making sure she’s all right, and providing for her in between,” the insider revealed. “There’s a lot of back and forth with regards to money. Her plan is to get as much as she can but he’s [Scottie] being really tough and cheap about it. He’s fighting tooth and nail about everything with regards to the money.” Even though the stressed out Larsa did indeed sign a prenup when the former couple married in 1997, court documents revealed that the agreement was later revoked in 2015. Los Angeles divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser 49, has represented Kourtney and her sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, during their messy divorces and is currently representing Larsa.

Kourtney and Larsa recently showed off their therapeutic time together on Memorial Day in a fun Instagram photo and we can’t help but think that their time together will help console Larsa and allow her to move on in a healthy and productive way. Despite the unfortunate divorce drama, the sexy mother has been showing off her fit body on social media and seems to want to keep enjoying life. With a family and great friends like Kourtney, she’s got everything she needs!

