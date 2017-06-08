If you’re a superstitious person, then you’ve most likely fallen for the ‘Kardashian kurse.’ And, after the Cavs lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals, fans went nuts. The internet’s been blaming Khloe for the Cavs’ slump, since she’s dating power forward, Tristan Thompson. Now, her big sis has something to say!

Do you remember when the Cavs lost Game 3 to the Warriors on June 7, putting them down 0 and 3 in the series? After the close loss [118-113], Cavs fans and just about everyone with a keyboard had enough. Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, were trolled by internet bullies who claimed that the ” Kardashian kurse” came to bite Tristan.

But, someone who doesn’t believe in the “kurse”? — Kourtney Kardashian, 38. The oldest K-sister slammed the absurd superstition on Instagram, June 8 with a telling selfie. She rocked an old-school Cavs sweatshirt with the caption, “Defending the LAND”. Kourt was obviously sending her love to the Cavs, and seemingly her sister, Khloe, with the sassy snap and we’re here for it!

The “Kardashian Kurse” is defined as, “Every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian, their life kind of just goes down hill after that.” Thank you, Kylie Jenner, 19, for that simple definition. The “kurse” is something that’s been hashed up for years, and after a brief state of hibernation, as you may have taken notice, it’s back to rear its ugly head. And, poor Khloe is paying the price.

After Tristan went scoreless in two of the three Finals games so far, the internet started to speculate that the “kurse” was upon him. But, the hype really started when Jalen Rose, 44, expressed his own opinions during his post-Game 3 commentary. He said that he was “certain” of the “curse of the Kardashians.” And, that’s when the internet went wild.

Since Rose’s comments, Khloe and Tristan have been the subject of negative internet rants, viral memes and just about anything that has to do with the Cavs losing in the NBA Finals. Khloe and Tristan have yet to address the ridiculous outrage and the “kurse,” chatter.

If you ask us, it’s all a bunch of unnecessary rumors. And, Khloe thinks the same. “Only stupid people believe stupid rumors,” she recently tweeted. “Please don’t give me that much power… LOL fool that you are,” Khloe added about the “kurse.” And, don’t think that this pesky internet debacle has shaken up Khloe and Tristan’s love. The pair are stronger than ever, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the “kurse” is real?