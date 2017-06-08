Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Kanye West On His Birthday: I Am So In Love & Grateful For You

Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest message to Kanye West for his 40th birthday! You’ll be absolutely swooning over her heart-warming Instagram for her hubby!

Kim Kardashian wished her husband Kayne West a happy 40th birthday on June 8 with the most precious Instagram post. “Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you ❤️,” she wrote as the caption for an adorable photo of herself walking hand-in-hand with Kayne in London. The 36 year-old has been showering her man with love for this major milestone. Kris Jenner also shared her b-day thoughts for Kayne. “You bring such joy and are inspiration to all of us,” she wrote.

Kim jetted Kayne and their kids Saint West, 1, and North West, 3, off to an island in the Bahamas that she rented out for the occasion. The family reportedly had so much fun on their tropical getaway that they didn’t even want to return to Los Angeles on June 5. We have all felt those post vacation blues! “Kim and Kanye didn’t want to come home from their amazing family vacation in Bahamas,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “It was incredibly therapeutic for them and much needed.”

Kim and Kanye really had a rough year in 2016. You might remember Kim was horrifically robbed at gunpoint in Oct. and Kayne was hospitalized a month later after a breakdown. “Kanye is still battling anxiety and stress so Kim knows he needs trips like this for him to disconnect,” the source explained. “She’s making sure they go on at least two ‘breaks’ a year just the four of them.” Kim really knew that some rest and relaxation was exactly what Yeezy needed. She reportedly even flew in his family and close buddies for a four-day bash at the Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club.

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much… you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives….I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

