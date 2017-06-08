Khloe Kardashian Feels Like She’s ‘Under Attack’ After Fans Blame Family ‘Curse’ For Cavs Losing

Khloe Kardashian is OVER all the family curse talk after the Cleveland Cavaliers sadly lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Will she strike back against the haters?

Khloe Kardashian reportedly cannot believe that she’s getting so much blame for the Cleveland Cavaliers loss in Games 3 of the NBA Finals. “Khloe is so upset, over this,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She hates that people are blaming her it’s beyond unfair.” The Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors by only three points with a final score of 113-118. Fans and even ESPN analyst Jalen Rose roasted Khloe for dating Cavs player Tristan Thompson, 26, and somehow contributing to their tough run in the finals.

“She feels under attack right now, there’s no other way to put it,” the insider continued. “She’s angry and wants to lash out at people but she does not want to feed the trolls. Of course if this starts to become news she will have to defend herself, she’s not going to be able to stay quiet.” The 32 year-old reportedly has been trying really hard to let the harsh words roll off her back, but it has been getting difficult.

She has taken a lot already, but reportedly “for now she’s holding back, she doesn’t want to make this about her.” Jalen from ESPN went right after Khloe and Tristan on television after the Cavs’ lost. “I want to say what every body’s thinking,” he said, “There are three things in life that are certain to me: Father-time, gravity, and the curse of the Kardashians. Tristan Thompson had zero points in two of the three [finals] games.” People even told Khloe she should dump her man before Games 4 in the hopes of a win! Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think fans are wrong to blame Khloe? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!