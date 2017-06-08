Khloe Kardashian’s Best Shot At Getting Pregnant Is IVF Or Freezing Eggs Soon — Doctor Speaks

Khloe Kardashian dropped a bombshell in a new ‘KUWTK’ teaser on June 8 when she revealed that she wasn’t really trying to get pregnant with Lamar Odom. However, now that she’s in a healthier relationship, will she be able to do it? A doctor explains her best options, here.

Khloe Kardashian’s struggles with infertility and being desperate to get pregnant with Lamar Odom, 37, was a huge plot point of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. That’s why it was particularly shocking on June 8 when a new teaser for the show revealed that the 32-year-old was only “fake trying,” because she didn’t think it would be healthy to have a baby while Lamar was struggling with substance abuse. However, her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 26, seems to be going in a good direction, so what are the chances she could get pregnant with him when the time is right? Dr Sherry A. Ross, Women’s Health Expert and Author of She-logy, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Khlo could go about it.

“If Khloe had a lower number of early egg follicles seen in each ovary, this may suggest a poor quality of healthy eggs,” explained the Doc about potential fertility issues. “If she consistently has a low number of early egg follicles suggesting unhealthy egg quality she may not be able to get pregnant naturally.” In the teaser, Khloe is trying to see if she could be a surrogate for Kim Kardashian’s third child, so that might not matter. However, if she wants to have her own kids, she has a few options.

“Infertility drugs and IVF will definitely improve her chances of having a healthy pregnancy,” explains Dr. Ross. “IVF and fertility medications to hyper-stimulate the ovaries creating as many eggs as possible may be Khloe’s best option. When the ovaries are hyper-stimulated you often find a couple of healthy eggs amongst the poor quality ones.”

If she’s not going to be ready any time soon, she has another choice. “I am a big fan of egg freezing,” said Dr. Ross. “If Khloe has any question to the quality of her eggs it will only get worse with time and as she gets older. She should definitely consider egg freezing. The best candidates for egg freezing are women between the ages of 31 and 38 who have any concerns about poor egg quality or are delaying pregnancy by at least two years.”

